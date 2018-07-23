Trump moving forward to end California's authority to set clean-air standards, mandate electric-car sales

The proposed revamp would also put the brakes on federal rules to boost fuel efficiency into the next decade, said the people, who asked to not be identified discussing the proposals before they are public. Instead it will cap federal fuel-economy requirements at the 2020 level, which under federal law must be at least a 35-mile-per-gallon fleet average, rather than letting them rise to about 50 mpg by 2025 as envisioned in the Obama plan, according to the people.