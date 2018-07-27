Twitter's stock plunges 19% after it reports a decline in users

Twitter Inc. lost 1 million monthly active users in the second quarter, the company said Friday in its earnings report. Its stock immediately took a dive.
The earnings report was Twitter's first since it confirmed a ramped-up effort to clamp down on spammy and abusive accounts, although executives have said that most of those removed accounts were not previously counted in its user figures because they are flagged during the sign-up process.
Twitter's stock fell as much as 19.5% to $34.58 on Friday morning. The dive mirrored the sell-off in Facebook Inc. shares a day earlier: Facebook stock plunged 19% on Thursday after the social media giant warned that its sizzling growth was slowing.
This month, the Washington Post reported that Twitter had escalated its battle against suspicious accounts. The social media company suspended more than 1 million accounts a day in May and June and is slated to have kept that pace through July. The company has more than doubled its rate of suspensions since last year, when it revealed how Russian operatives used fake Twitter accounts to influence the 2016 presidential election.
Twitter said it had 335 million average monthly active users, down from 336 million the previous quarter. The 1-million loss came from users in the United States, the company said.Despite the fall in user numbers, Twitter beat expectations for revenue as it reported $711 million in sales, up 24% year-over-year. Financial analysts had estimated the revenue to come in at $698 million. The social media company also had its third consecutive profitable quarter.
During the earnings call later in the morning, analysts may ask about a new looming issue for the company that President Trump tweeted about Thursday. Trump accused the social media company of trying to silence prominent conservatives on the platform. The president appeared to seize on a Vice report that said the accounts of some conservatives did not show up in auto-populated search suggestions when people typed in their names. Twitter said that some recent changes to its search algorithm caused the issue, and that it was developing a solution.
Craig Huber, a research analyst covering media stocks at Huber Partners, asked, "Will the president's tweet lead to an investigation by government officials and will it turn off conservatives who use the platform?"
