Wells Fargo cuts pay for CEO and other top executives after scandal

Wells Fargo & Co.'s board of directors slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its chief executive and seven other top executives on Wednesday, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank's sales practices.

The cuts in pay for Chief Executive Tim Sloan, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and others were widely expected. Wells' board had already clawed back some $59 million in compensation from former Chief Executive John Stumpf and from Carrie Tolstedt, who was the head of the community banking business that was at the center of the sales scandal.

The executives whose pay was cut were Sloan; Shrewsberry; David Carroll, the head of wealth and investment management; Avid Modjtabai, head of payments and virtual solutions; Hope Hardison, chief administrative officer; Davis Julian, chief auditor; Michael Loughlin, chief risk officer; and James Strother, general counsel. None of the eight executives will receive cash bonuses for 2016, and they had their stock bonuses cut by 50%. In total, Wells slashed executive pay by $32 million, the board said.

None of the executives were implicated in wrongdoing in the scandal; however, they are the heads of several divisions that were affected.

“These compensation actions are part of the board's ongoing efforts to promote accountability and ensure Wells Fargo puts customer interests first,” Chairman Stephen Sanger said in a statement.

Wells Fargo acknowledged in September that its employees opened as many as 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals. Numerous employees have said that intense pressure from management to sell and open accounts was why they were pushed into unethical behavior. Federal and California regulators fined the San Francisco company $185 million for the practices, which were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The board is conducting its own investigation into the sales practices scandal. The results of that investigation are expected to be announced before Wells Fargo's annual shareholder meeting in April.

