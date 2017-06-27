Eight years ago, architect David Martin's vision for Wilshire Grand Center was little more than a daydream in a sketchbook. Over time, that dream gave way to a 73-story skyscraper, the tallest building west of the Mississippi, and an impressive new addition to the Los Angeles skyline.

Expectations for the building are high. Undoubtedly a new downtown landmark, the tower must find its place within the architecture of the city.