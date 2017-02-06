Another side of Greene & Greene on display in Pasadena

In a departure from earlier bungalow projects, this Greene & Greene-designed house in Pasadena marries Asian and European elements in an interpretation of the California Mission style. Arts & Craft design elements, for which Charles and Henry Greene were known, are in adbundance. The U-shaped, restored house earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

Address: 1188 Hillcrest Ave., Pasadena 91106

Price: $6.85 million

Built: 1911-12

Lot size: 30,060 square feet

House size: 8,559 square feet, seven bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Entry, center hall, living room, family room, dining room, media room, pantry, sculptured plaster interior walls, smooth gunite exterior walls, dark-green tile roof, enclosed courtyard with covered loggia, wisteria and rose arbors, mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for a single family home in the 91106 ZIP Code in December was $1.283 million based on 13 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 12.3% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Catherine Cheney, Coldwell Banker, (626) 233-2938

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @LATHotProperty.

See more Homes of the Day:

Mediterranean has a modern twist in Hollywood Hills

Spanish Colonial estate graces La Cañada Flintridge

Vintage Craftsman interiors get an update in Pasadena