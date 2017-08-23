'Idol' alum Adam Lambert is ready to let go of Hollywood Hills West home

Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame has listed his home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.995 million, $1 million more than he paid for the property three years ago.

The subdued contemporary, built in 1947, has been renovated and expanded to nearly 3,800 square feet of living space. Features include a floor-to-ceiling climate-controlled wine wall, a home theater and a gym. Pocketing glass doors lead directly to the backyard.

The master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and a steam shower. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in all.

The roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills West features a 10-person spa and two reflecting pools. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Outdoors, a broad overhang extends from the home and covers a patio space. Two reflecting pools, a 10-person spa and a fire pit highlight the grounds. Views take in the city lights and canyon.

Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.

Lambert, 35, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” His most recent studio album, “The Original High,” was released two years ago.

The glam rocker has also appeared on the television series “Glee.”

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former NBA star Shawn Marion looks to dish Dallas mansion for $6 million

Model Erin Wasson sells bohemian retreat in Venice for $3.15 million

Cahuenga Pass home built for Disney artists gets a Hollywood ending

Johnny Depp sells fourth of his five downtown L.A. penthouses