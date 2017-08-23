'Idol' alum Adam Lambert is ready to let go of Hollywood Hills West home

Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame has listed his home in Hollywood Hills West for $3.995 million, $1 million more than he paid for the property three years ago.
The subdued contemporary, built in 1947, has been renovated and expanded to nearly 3,800 square feet of living space. Features include a floor-to-ceiling climate-controlled wine wall, a home theater and a gym. Pocketing glass doors lead directly to the backyard.
The master suite is outfitted with a sitting room, a fireplace and a steam shower. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in all.
Outdoors, a broad overhang extends from the home and covers a patio space. Two reflecting pools, a 10-person spa and a fire pit highlight the grounds. Views take in the city lights and canyon.
Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Lambert, 35, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” His most recent studio album, “The Original High,” was released two years ago.
The glam rocker has also appeared on the television series “Glee.”
