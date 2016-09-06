Malibu home of the late Carroll O'Connor, who starred as Archie Bunker, sells for $9.3 million

The Malibu home of late actor Carroll O’Connor, best known for his role as Archie Bunker on the ’70s sitcom “All in the Family” and his wife, Nancy Fields O’Connor, has sold for $9.3 million.

Sitting on a deep swath of sand on Broad Beach, the oceanfront home is an eye-catcher for its Moorish influences. Loggias with arched openings set the tone for the home, which was built in 1974. Decorative tile and a green-hued roof create visual contrast against a white-walled exterior.

Inside, more than 3,600 square feet of interior space includes a living room, a dining area, three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a sauna. Arched double doors off the common rooms open to an inner courtyard with a swimming pool, and a second floor balcony overlooks 42 feet of beachfront.

The Moorish-style home in Malibu's Broad Beach area sits on about half an acre with 42 feet of ocean frontage. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

The O’Connor family had owned the house for more than 30 years.

Jack Pritchett of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates was the listing agent. DeeDee Cortese of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.

Carroll O’Connor, who died in 2001 at 76, won multiple Emmys for his role as Bunker on the on “All in the Family.” He also starred in the spinoff series, “Archie Bunker’s Place,” and, starting in the late ’80s, the crime drama “In the Heat of the Night.”

Nancy Fields O’Connor, who died in 2004 at 84, was a documentary filmmaker and author. She is credited with encouraging her husband to take the “All in the Family” role.

