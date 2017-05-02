Legendary composer Burt Bacharach lists updated town home in Solana Beach

Oscar-winning composer Burt Bacharach has put a town home in Solana Beach on the market for about $2.2 million.

Built in 2008 and recently renovated, the residence has more than 3,100 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The multilevel common area has room for a baby grand piano and includes a living room, a dining area and an updated kitchen with wine fridge. A brick accent wall and polished steel risers are among the interior details. The master suite has a steam shower and a custom walk-in closet. Custom audio delivers surround-sound throughout the home.

The four-bedroom town home in Solana Beach has been updated with a new-look kitchen, whole-house surround sound and a lavish master suite. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A wall of sliding glass doors extends the living space outdoors, where lush landscaping surrounds a private terrace and barbecue. A tennis court, four swimming pools and two spas are among features of the development, which overlooks the ocean.

Bacharach, 88, is a six-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar winner, who paired with lyricist Hal David to write hits for Dionne Warwick and Perry Como. Among his memorable songs are “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By” and “The Look of Love.”

He won Academy Awards for “Arthur” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

The property last changed hands in 2008 for $750,000 records show.

Shannon Hagan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

