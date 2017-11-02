Party like Cam Newton in this Beverly Hills mansion

There’s plenty of room to party in this sleek spread in Beverly Hills. Just ask Cam Newton, who leased the house last year.
According to a report by TMZ, the Carolina Panthers quarterback rented the home for two months and caused over $100,000 in damage during his stay. As a result, Jared Pobre, the owner and husband of former professional wrestler Stacy Keibler, sued Newton for $270,000, including $180,000 in lost rent while repairs were being made.
Now, the modern five-bedroom house has come up for sale at $18.25 million.
Designed by Los Angeles-based architect James Schmidt, the gated one-story home sits on half an acre in the Trousdale area.
Floor-to-ceiling windows across the living spaces provide views of the city, and the interior flows outside via pivoting walls of glass. Out back sits a small yard and terraces surrounding an infinity pool.
Flourishes such as Calcutta marble walls and white terrazzo floors give the home its modern aesthetic, while a dual-sided see-through fireplace connects the living room to the dining area.
French oak floors cover the bedrooms, and the large master suite features a walk-in closet, fireplace and dual bathrooms with heated marble floors.
The LLC associated with Pobre bought the home for $11.1 million in 2012, records show.
Steven Schaefer of Newmark Residential holds the listing.
