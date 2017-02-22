Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sells Bay Area home for $2.3 million

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has sold her home in Palo Alto for $2.3 million.

The property, which includes a main house and separate cottage, came to market in January for $2.35 million and went from pending to sold in about a month, according to Redfin. Property records show Rice bought the house in 1998 for $550,000.

The single-story home, built in 1938, has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and a formal dining room. There are two bedrooms and one bathroom plus a bedroom suite in the cottage.

Mature trees, patios and a carport are among the exterior details.

Monica Corman of Alain Pinel Realtors was the listing agent. Carol Li, also with Alain Pinel, represented the buyer.

Rice, 62, is a professor of global business and political science at Stanford. She previously served as a national security advisor and the U.S. secretary of State under President George W. Bush.

