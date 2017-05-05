Sherman Oaks house owned by Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan is loaded

The Sherman Oaks home owned by Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and his wife, Susan, is for sale at $3.85 million. Set behind gates, the Spanish Hacienda-style compound dates to 1935.

Mosaic tile, wood-burning fireplaces and exposed beams are among the features of the five-bedroom, five-bathroom main house, which has a subterranean wine cellar. The master suite features soaring vaulted ceilings and two walk-in closets.

The Sherman Oaks home of Duff and Susan McKagan is on the market at $3.85 million. (Mark Singer) (Mark Singer)

The detached guesthouse, which opens to a shaded veranda, contains a living room, a bedroom, a kitchenette and a bathroom.

There are also stables, a barn converted to a gym/office and an art studio/bonus room. Outdoor entertaining areas include a swimming pool and built-in barbecue.

The half-acre property includes mature palms, jacarandas, bougainvillea, fruit trees and a circular driveway.

McKagan, 53, had a 12-year stint with Guns N’ Roses in the 1980s and ’90s, returning to the band last year. He has also done solo work, founded the supergroup Velvet Revolver and performs lead vocals for Loaded.

Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland/Christie’s International and Donavan Healey of John Aaroe are the listing agents.

