Musician Eric Melvin of NOFX lists San Francisco home for $3.6 million

Punk rock musician Eric Melvin of NOFX fame has put his home in San Francisco’s Noe Valley on the market for $3.6 million.

Set along a sloping lot, the gray-hued three-story has a steep front staircase that leads up two flights to a covered porch and the front door.

Within the 3,050 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a media room and an updated kitchen that opens to the backyard. Interior details include coffered and painted ceilings, hardwood floors and vibrant wall treatments.

The three-story home in San Francisco's Noe Valley has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 3,050 square feet of living space. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite occupies the entire third floor and has a walk-out deck centered on city and bay views. There are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Outside, brick steps wind through various sitting areas, patios, a hot tub and a studio cottage. There’s also a two-car garage with a workshop.

Jane Poppelreiter of Paragon Real Estate Group is the listing agent.

Melvin bought the house in 2003 for $750,000, records show.

Melvin, 50, is a guitarist and vocalist who co-founded NOFX in the early 1980s. The band has released 13 studio albums, including last year’s “First Ditch Effort.” Among their hits is “The Decline,” “Linoleum” and “Don’t Call Me White.”

