Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sell their Malibu home for $7 million

Country music star Garth Brooks and his wife, singer-actress Trisha Yearwood, have quietly sold their home in Malibu for $7 million in a deal completed outside the Multiple Listing Service.

The ranch-style house, built in 1958, sits on half an acre in a gated community with private access to Paradise Cove Beach.

Remodeled nearly a decade ago, the home features vaulted and beamed ceilings, subdued hues and an open chef’s kitchen. Skylights, clerestory windows and walls of glass invite natural light while opening the interior to the outdoors.

The updated ranch-style home sits on about half an acre in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu.

A family room with a brick fireplace, a formal living room, a breakfast nook, four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lie with more than 4,200 square feet on a single story. The master suite has another fireplace and sets of French doors that open to the grounds.

Outdoors, there’s plenty of patio space — covered and uncovered — as well as a stone fireplace, lawns and mature trees. A basketball half-court sits in a shaded corner.

The 54-year-old Brooks has won two Grammy Awards and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Among his most popular albums is "No Fences," "Ropin' the Wind" and "Double Live."

Yearwood, 51, has won Grammys for the songs “How Do I Live,” “In Another’s Eyes” and “I Fall to Pieces.” As an actress, she has appeared on the series “JAG” and “Nashville.”

Her cooking show on the Food Network, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” won a Daytime Emmy in 2013.

The couple bought the house in 2008 for $4.95 million, records show. The property had been marketed outside of the Multiple Listing service by Kathrin Nicholson of the Agency.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE HOT PROPERTIES:

Former Laker Jordan Farmar seeks $3.9 million for sleek Las Vegas home

Eagles bassist Timothy B. Schmit sells his Spanish-style home in Whitley Heights

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, buys a new contemporary in Beverly Grove

Hancock Park house owned by late fashion marketer Christian Audigier lists for sale