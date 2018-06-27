Actor-comedian Gary Valentine cuts loose from updated ranch house in Encino

Actor and comedian Gary Valentine has sold his longtime residence in Encino for $1.507 million. It had been listed for $1.549 million, records show.
Built in 1949 and since updated, the gated ranch-style home has curb appeal with dutch lap siding, flagstone planters and an arbor-style awning. Two dormers punctuate the sloping roofline to further the classic look.
The approximately 2,400 square feet of interior space features an entry hall that opens to a living room with a brick fireplace. A second brick fireplace lies in the eat-in kitchen, which has an island/bar and bi-folding doors that open to the backyard.
There are four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms including a vaulted-ceiling master suite.
Outside, expansive decking and bar seating provide additional space for living and entertaining. A stone-rimmed swimming pool, a fire pit, lawns and lush landscaping fill out the lot.
Valentine bought the property more than a decade ago for $760,000, records show.
The 56-year-old actor frequently appears in television and film projects alongside his younger brother, actor Kevin James. Among his credits are the James-led sitcoms of “The King of Queens” and “Kevin Can Wait.” On the film side, he had roles in “Zookeeper” (2011) and the “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” films.
Ada Livyatan of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Jennifer Weinstein of Ingenious Asset Group represented the buyer.