Halle Berry’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills lists for $3.8 million

A onetime home of actress Halle Berry is for sale in Hollywood Hills West for $3.795 million.

Berry bought the Mediterranean villa in 1994 with her husband at the time, baseball player David Justice, for $1.585 million. She sold it more than a decade later for $4.15 million, records show.

Built in 1989, the multi-level house boasts high ceilings, gallery walls, three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.

The Mediterranean villa, set on a third of an acre in Hollywood Hills West, has three bedrooms in 4,315 square feet of interior space. (Hilton & Hyland) (Hilton & Hyland)

The 4,315 square feet of open-plan living space centers on a large living room that opens to a loggia and swimming pool. A wall of windows in the dining room takes in garden views. The kitchen, which has a broad center island, has been modernized.

A flagstone patio surrounds the pool and spa in the backyard. Views from the site take in the city lights and canyon.

Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, hold the listing.

Berry, 51, is known for her Oscar-winning role in “Monster’s Ball” (2011) as well as the “X-Men” films. This year she starred in the mystery-thriller “Kidnap” and had a part in the action film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

