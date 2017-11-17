Halle Berry’s onetime home in Hollywood Hills lists for $3.8 million

A onetime home of actress Halle Berry is for sale in Hollywood Hills West for $3.795 million.
Berry bought the Mediterranean villa in 1994 with her husband at the time, baseball player David Justice, for $1.585 million. She sold it more than a decade later for $4.15 million, records show.
Built in 1989, the multi-level house boasts high ceilings, gallery walls, three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
The 4,315 square feet of open-plan living space centers on a large living room that opens to a loggia and swimming pool. A wall of windows in the dining room takes in garden views. The kitchen, which has a broad center island, has been modernized.
A flagstone patio surrounds the pool and spa in the backyard. Views from the site take in the city lights and canyon.
Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, hold the listing.
Berry, 51, is known for her Oscar-winning role in “Monster’s Ball” (2011) as well as the “X-Men” films. This year she starred in the mystery-thriller “Kidnap” and had a part in the action film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
