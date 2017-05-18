Hollywood Hills contemporary can handle a party crowd

A soaring foyer yields to open-plan interiors at this Hollywood Hills contemporary. Designed for entertaining, the house features slide-away doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor areas. With a swimming pool, a screening lounge and a 670-bottle wine cellar, any time is party time.

Address: 2401 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Price: $4.995 million

The 4,706-square-foot contemporary in Hollywood Hills has an open-concept design. (Luke Gibson) (Luke Gibson)

Architect: Arano Design

Lot size: 22,162 square feet

House size: 4,706 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Three fireplaces, den, bar, kitchen island, glass-sided staircase, skylights, balcony, dual master closets, two-car attached garage, vehicle-charging capability, swimming pool, waterfall

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90068 ZIP Code in March was $1.364 million, based on 24 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.6% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tom Scrocco, (310) 281-4343, Viviana Ventrone, (310) 867-1547, and Sean Christian, (310) 890-2220, all with Coldwell Banker

