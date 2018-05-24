James Dean’s ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ house, once owned by Fatty Arbuckle, seeks a new star

A house cemented in Hollywood cinematic history has hit the market above the Sunset Strip for $3.845 million.
Formerly owned by silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, the 1912 house made its silver screen debut in "Rebel Without a Cause," looming behind James Dean as he drunkenly played with a toy monkey.
The home still carries an Old Hollywood charm, fronted by a brick walkway that approaches an entry framed by a quartet of thick columns. Inside, the 4,400-square-foot interior retains a range of original details incluidng intricate molding and wrought-iron rails.
Beyond the period details, the living spaces get a bit more contemporary. Hardwood floors line the living room, family room and dining room areas. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym and an office set beneath wood-beamed ceilings complete the floor plan.
Outdoor highlights include a tree-covered sun deck, a balcony off the master suite and a patio that leads down to a secluded pool.
The house last traded hands eight years ago for $2 million, public records show.
Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills are the listing agents.
