Advertisement

James Dean’s ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ house, once owned by Fatty Arbuckle, seeks a new star

By
May 24, 2018 | 8:55 AM
James Dean’s ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ house, once owned by Fatty Arbuckle, seeks a new star
The Hollywood Hills West home, featured in the film "Rebel Without a Cause" and once owned by Fatty Arbuckle, is on the market for $3.85 million. (Rodeo Realty)

A house cemented in Hollywood cinematic history has hit the market above the Sunset Strip for $3.845 million.

Formerly owned by silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, the 1912 house made its silver screen debut in "Rebel Without a Cause," looming behind James Dean as he drunkenly played with a toy monkey.

Advertisement

The home still carries an Old Hollywood charm, fronted by a brick walkway that approaches an entry framed by a quartet of thick columns. Inside, the 4,400-square-foot interior retains a range of original details incluidng intricate molding and wrought-iron rails.

Beyond the period details, the living spaces get a bit more contemporary. Hardwood floors line the living room, family room and dining room areas. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym and an office set beneath wood-beamed ceilings complete the floor plan.

Advertisement

Outdoor highlights include a tree-covered sun deck, a balcony off the master suite and a patio that leads down to a secluded pool.

The house last traded hands eight years ago for $2 million, public records show.

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills are the listing agents.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Advertisement

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Pharrell to hang his hat at Tyler Perry's L.A.-area mansion

'Deadpool 2' actress Morena Baccarin ready to part with Spanish duplex in Atwater

Rams' Jared Goff completes a quick strike in the Ventura County housing market

Longtime Westlake Village home of entertainer Mickey Rooney seeks $2.9 million

Advertisement
Advertisement