'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman wraps up a home sale in Hollywood Hills West

Joel Kinnaman didn’t make a killing on the sale of his Hollywood Hills West home, but he did at least manage to break even. The multi-level house sold last week for $2.245 million — the same amount the actor paid for the property three years ago.
Built in 1977 and recently updated, the home features an open floor plan, oak wood flooring and a concrete hearth and fireplace in the living room. An oversized picture window brings in views of the backyard, Century City and the ocean.
Also within the 2,542 square feet of interior space is a dining area, a family room, a remodeled kitchen, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Another fireplace and a bathroom finished in tumbled stone are among details in the master suite.
Glass doors lead to the backyard, where a brick patio surrounds the swimming pool. Lawns and landscaping fill out the grounds.
The property had been listed for as much as $2.795 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Actor turned developer Roger Davis of “Dark Shadows” fame is another former homeowner.
Kinnaman, 37, is known for his roles on the television show “The Killing” and the films “RoboCop” and “Suicide Squad.” More recently he appeared in the Netflix series “House of Cards” and “Altered Carbon.”
Jason Oppenheim and Peter Cornell of the Oppenheim Group were the listing agents. Oppenheim also represented the buyer.
