'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman wraps up a home sale in Hollywood Hills West

Joel Kinnaman didn’t make a killing on the sale of his Hollywood Hills West home, but he did at least manage to break even. The multi-level house sold last week for $2.245 million — the same amount the actor paid for the property three years ago.

Built in 1977 and recently updated, the home features an open floor plan, oak wood flooring and a concrete hearth and fireplace in the living room. An oversized picture window brings in views of the backyard, Century City and the ocean.

The Mediterranean-inspired contemporary in Hollywood Hills West has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in more than 2,500 square feet of space. (Pardee Properties) (Pardee Properties)

Also within the 2,542 square feet of interior space is a dining area, a family room, a remodeled kitchen, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Another fireplace and a bathroom finished in tumbled stone are among details in the master suite.

Glass doors lead to the backyard, where a brick patio surrounds the swimming pool. Lawns and landscaping fill out the grounds.

The property had been listed for as much as $2.795 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Actor turned developer Roger Davis of “Dark Shadows” fame is another former homeowner.

Kinnaman, 37, is known for his roles on the television show “The Killing” and the films “RoboCop” and “Suicide Squad.” More recently he appeared in the Netflix series “House of Cards” and “Altered Carbon.”

Jason Oppenheim and Peter Cornell of the Oppenheim Group were the listing agents. Oppenheim also represented the buyer.

CAPTION In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. CAPTION In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. CAPTION Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. CAPTION Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer CAPTION Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. CAPTION Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

$28-million spec house honors former Trousdale estate of Rat Pack star Dean Martin

Kid Rock rolls on and out of Malibu

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac seeks $22.5 million for Brentwood mansion

Robert Taylor haunt in Beachwood Canyon retains its Old Hollywood vibe