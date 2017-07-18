Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie seeks $3 million for onetime Raymond Chandler home

Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac fame has put a home in Brentwood up for sale for $2.995 million.
Set on a tree-lined cul-de-sac, the Spanish-style house was briefly home to crime novelist-screenwriter Raymond Chandler in the early 1940s. McVie bought the property three years ago for $2.535 million, 6% above the $2.395-million asking price, The Times previously reported.
The 1920s house, with 2,200 square feet of living space and original details, features interior arches, hardwood and tile floors and French doors that open to the grounds. In the living room, decorative tile surrounds the wood-burning fireplace.There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
A newer guesthouse/studio, designed by Lise Claiborne Matthews, sits in a corner of the backyard and features heated concrete floors and walls of glass. Front and rear gardens fill out the 7,440-square-foot property.
Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, holds the listing.
McVie, 71, joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band some three decades later. Among their enduring hit songs are “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop.”
His longtime bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham, is also selling a home in the neighborhood. Last month Buckingham listed a newly built mansion for $22.5 million.
