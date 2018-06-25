Actress Juliette Cummins lists her party palace in Hollywood Hills West

Actress Juliette Cummins, known for her work on “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning” and other horror films, has listed her party palace in Hollywood Hills West for lease at $22,000 a month or for sale off-market at an undisclosed price.
A brightly colored rooftop complete with a swimming pool, murals and a lounging area make the Mediterranean-style home stand out from its neighbors in the celebrity-hopping Bird Streets area. Adding to the party vibe are such amenities as surround-sound, a waterfall, LED lighting and a jet-powered swim gym.
Built in 1962, the three-story house was taken down to the studs in 2014 and redesigned. Hand-painted beams relocated from actor Bela Lugosi’s 1930s home, vibrant mosaic murals and a vintage piano from 1837 are among the accoutrements. More modern features include motorized drapes, security cameras, a commercial elevator, solar panels and heated floors.
The more than 5,000 square feet of opulently decorated interiors contain living and family rooms, a lofted dining area, a bonus room, four fireplaces, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There’s a three-car garage and a three-vehicle carport.
Cummins, 54, has film credits that include “Slumber Party Massacre II” (1987), “Psycho III” (1986) and “Deadly Dreams” (1988).
Julia Delorme of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.