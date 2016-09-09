Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Sandler list their Mediterranean home in Silver Lake

Actor-producer Ethan Sandler and his wife, actress Kathryn Hahn, have put their home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles on the market for $1.398 million.

Owned by the Hollywood couple for more than a decade, the two-bedroom Mediterranean house of more than 1,900 square feet retains its 1920s good looks while incorporating a mix of contemporary details.

Features of note include patterned wallpaper, vintage and modern fixtures and warm hardwood floors. The formal living room, with barrel-rolled ceilings and a Batchelder tile fireplace, takes in the cityscape through arched windows and doors.

The 1920s Mediterranean last changed hands in 2004 for $825,000. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Other areas such as the den and master bedroom keep the eye moving with patterned wallpaper and bright accents. The kitchen pairs white counter tops with a backsplash of beige subway tile.

Outdoors, a mature carob tree provides cover for a tiled patio and treehouse. An edible garden and a small citrus grove sit off the front of the home.

Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Hahn, 43, has television credits that include “Crossing Jordan,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Transparent.” This year she appeared in the films “Bad Moms,” “Captain Fantastic” and “The Do-Over.”

Sandler, 43, has production credits that include the sitcoms “Whitney” and “New Girl.” He also appeared on the series “Crossing Jordan” and “Transparent.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg