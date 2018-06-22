Kelly Clarkson snaps up a modern farmhouse in Encino for $8.5 million

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson has bought an Encino home that’s a little bit country for $8.5 million.
Built this year, the two-story home is modeled after a farmhouse and features a steep roofline, metal roof and wide porch along the front. Distressed wood siding and black-hued garage doors enhance the exterior.
Entered through a chandelier-topped foyer, the more than 9,800 square feet of interior includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. A wine cellar and a home theater are among amenities. Pocketing glass walls open to the grounds for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.
The second-story master suite, which has an oversized dressing room and a fireplace, opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
The half-acre property, set behind fences and gates, also has a covered patio, a barbecue island and a swimming pool with a baja deck and spa. A sunken lounge with a fire pit sits next to the pool.
The property originally came to market in May and sold for the asking price, records show.
Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Chris Corkum of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Clarkson, 36, became a television sensation in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the singing competition series “American Idol.” Since then, she has gone on to release eight studio albums, including “Meaning of Life” last year.
Her albums “Breakaway” (2006) and “Stronger” (2011) both won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album.