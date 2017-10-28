Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver shoots for a sale in his former city

After being traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, three-point shooter Kyle Korver is ready to take a shot selling his Georgia home.

The five-bedroom Craftsman in Atlanta’s Ansley Park neighborhood is on the market for $2.095 million.

A brick path leads to a pillared-lined porch outside the entrance of the 2009-built estate. Through the front door, coffered ceilings hang over hardwood floors in the open floor plan.

Approached by a brick walkway, the Four Square-style house in Ansley Park features an open floor plan and a spacious backyard. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Chandeliers hang over the dining room and breakfast nook, while the adjacent kitchen features granite countertops under white cabinetry. The family room, equipped with a fireplace, opens up to a slate terrace, and a media room completes the living space.

Upstairs, the highlight of the master suite, and perhaps the entire home, is the bathroom, where a free-standing bath is set into an arched nook. The space also features dual sinks and a tiled walk-in shower.

A set of stairs from a wooden patio leads down to the private backyard, consisting of a spacious lawn and landscaping.

The property previously changed hands in 2013 for $1.65 million, according to public records.

Rich Richardson of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.

After entering the league in 2003, Korver, 36, has climbed to sixth on the all-time three-point shooting list, sinking 2,049 shots from behind the arc. He became an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2015.

