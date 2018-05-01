New Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar is ready to part with Washington home

Former University of Washington men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar is ready to wrap things up in the Pacific Northwest. He's put his home in Bellevue, Wash., on the market for $2.5 million, records show.
Built in 2002, the elegant estate sits up from the street in a gated community found a few blocks away from Lake Sammamish. A marble-lined entry with a double staircase leads to a great room boasting a wall of windows.
Within 5,120 square feet of interiors are a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, a wood-paneled office, a billiards room, four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. The living room, anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, opens to a terrace that takes in views of the water.
Records show the home last traded hands in 2002 for $1.699 million.
Christina Brown of John L. Scott, Inc. is the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Romar, 59, spent five years in the NBA, including stints with the Warriors, Bucks and Pistons. As a coach, he was a fixture as head coach of Washington's men's program from 2002-2017, making six NCAA tournaments and finishing with a 298-195 record during that time.
In March, Romar was named head coach of the men's team at Pepperdine University, the school where he began his head coaching career in the 1990s.
