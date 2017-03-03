Malibu estate that replaced ‘Friends’ producer’s former home listed at $57.5 million

Television producer and “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman used to call this oceanfront spot in Malibu home when she owned a 4,400-square-foot house on the site.

She and former husband, Emmy-winning composer Michael Skloff, parted with the property a decade ago for $10.725 million and the house was torn down. Standing in its place is a newly built, Cape Cod-inspired compound that now lists for sale at $57.5 million.

The Cape Cod-inspired compound sits on a nearly two-acre oceanfront lot with a main house, a guesthouse and swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Sitting behind gates on nearly two acres of grounds, the Doug Burdge-designed house is reached by a long, sloping drive that passes by a guesthouse and swimming pool before ending at a large motor court.

Inside, wide-plank oak floors, white-painted ceilings and sets of French doors give the interiors a breezy coastal vibe. Among features is an elevator, an open-plan living room, a chef’s kitchen with a marble-topped island and an office.

On the second floor, an ocean-facing balcony extends from the master suite. Including the guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

A sunken lounge and an open-air pavilion with a pizza oven and two stone-topped bars accompany the pool. At the edge of the property, steps lead down to the shore below.

Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing. The property is also being marketed by REX, an alternative real estate brokerage.

