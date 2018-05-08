Malibu to buy nearly half of Jerrold Perenchio’s Malibu land portfolio

The largest of the three parcels Malibu is buying, an 18.5-acre plot near Point Dume, will go for $18.2 million. The most expensive of the trio, a 9.5-acre plot near the Malibu Country Mart, will sell for $21.1 million. The smallest of the bunch, a 1.1-acre plot at the intersection of Webb Way and Civic Center Way, will sell for $3.2 million.