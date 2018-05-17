Advertisement

Marc Maron sells home and iconic podcasting garage for way over his asking price

By
May 17, 2018 | 7:15 AM
Comedian Marc Maron has sold his home and iconic podcasting garage in Highland Park for $920,000, a $171,000 improvement upon his original listing price. (The Agency)

Perhaps the buyer was a podcast fan. Perhaps it was a Spanish bungalow enthusiast.

Either way, Marc Maron can walk away from his Highland Park home happy after selling it for $920,000, a $171,000 improvement upon his original asking price.

In addition to the 1920s estate, the property holds the comedian's famous garage, which served as the longtime venue of his twice-weekly podcast "WTF with Marc Maron." Since the podcast began in 2009, celebrities like Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Robin Williams and President Obama have all given in-depth interviews in the small space.

There's a bit more room inside the house, but not much. Within 932 square feet of interiors are a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, two bedrooms and one bathroom. Terra-cotta tile lines the kitchen, while the bedrooms boast refinished hardwood floors.

Outside, a pair of patios take in treetop views.

Laura Stupsker of the Agency held the listing. Katie Crain of Nourmand & Associates represented the buyer.

Records show Maron bought the home in 2003 for $375,000.

To date, the 54-year-old has recorded 915 episodes of "WTF," with recent guests including Josh Brolin and Melissa McCarthy. He starred in his own television show, "Maron," from 2013–2016, and more recently played a role in the Netflix comedy "GLOW."

