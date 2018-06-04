Melissa Rivers lists longtime Pacific Palisades home for $6.2 million

Producer and television host Melissa Rivers has put her Pacific Palisades home of about two decades on the market for $6.195 million.

Built in 1953, the two-story Traditional features East Coast-inspired design details, a study/office, a center-island kitchen, six bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms. The lower-level formal rooms open to the pool terrace, while the upstairs master suite takes in tree-top and ocean views.

The 5,850 square feet of space also holds a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen that flows to the family room. A sunlit breakfast room with booth seating sits off the family room area.

The East Coast-inspired Traditional home sits on about a third of an acre in Pacific Palisades. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)

Outside, the nearly one-third-acre lot includes a large paver patio, formal gardens and a swimming pool with a spa.

Rivers, 50, is the daughter of late comedian-television host Joan Rivers and late producer Edgar Rosenberg. She previously served as an executive producer and co-host of the E! series “Fashion Police,” which launched in 1995 and long-featured her spitfire mother.

She is the author of “The Book of Joan: Tales of Mirth, Mischief, and Manipulation.”

Rivers bought the house through a trust two decades ago for $2.35 million, public records show.

Laura Brau of Pacific Union International holds the listing.

