The Manor overtakes Bruce Makowsky’s spec house to be America’s priciest home

The most expensive home for sale in America is still found in Los Angeles, but it's no longer the larger-than-life mansion that debuted a year ago in Bel-Air at $250 million.
The speculative wonder of owner-developer Bruce Makowsky has returned to the Multiple Listing Service at $188 million. That's a price cut of $62 million for the flashy contemporary referred to as Billionaire, or a roughly 25% reduction off the original sticker price.
Now atop the upper crust in real estate is Los Angeles County's largest single-family home, the Manor in Holmby Hills, which has spent 17 months on the market with an asking price of $200 million.
At that price, it is the most expensive home publicly listed for sale in the U.S., according to Realtor.com. And while Billionaire has lost certain bragging rights, it's still the second priciest coast to coast.
For the sake of comparison, here's how the mega-mansions stack up.
The Manor has 56,500 square feet of living space — 1,500 square feet more than the White House. Billionaire has 38,000 square feet of interior.
The Manor has 14 bedrooms. Billionaire has a dozen.
There are 20-plus bathrooms — 10 times the prototypical American home — in each mansion, but the Manor has a slight edge with 27 to Billionaire's 21.
For entertaining, the Manor has a bar and a wine cellar with a tasting room. Billionaire comes with five bars and two fully stocked Champagne rooms.
The Manor has a two-lane bowling alley. Billionaire's bowling alley, which adjoins an auto museum, has four lanes.
Spa facilities at the Manor include a hair salon, a tanning room and a massage parlor. Billionaire's pampered details consist of a massage studio/wellness spa.
For a movie in, the Manor has a screening room. Billionaire is outfitted with a 40-seat, 4K Dolby Atmos home theater.
The Manor has two swimming pools and a tennis court. Billionaire has one, 85-foot infinity-edge pool and an ornamental rooftop helicopter.
Rick Hilton and David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Realty, hold the listing for the manor. Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers and Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland share the listing for Billionaire.
