O.J. Simpson's former Miami home is for sale at nearly $1.3 million

As O.J. Simpson waits for his parole to begin, some people have wondered: What happened to the Miami home where he lived for years before going to prison?

It’s for sale for $1,299,900.

The house, built in 1953, “is all new,” said Oscar Ramirez, the real estate agent for the home’s current owner, Southern Farms International USA. He said it has been on the market for seven months. Renovations included hurricane-resistant windows.

The 4,148-square-foot house sits on a gated 1.65-acre lot that includes a guesthouse, a swimming pool and a basketball court.

Simpson — the former USC and NFL star running back who was acquitted in 1995 in the fatal stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman at her condo in Brentwood — bought the home in Miami’s Killian neighborhood in 2000 for $575,000.

Simpson lived in the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house with his son Justin and daughter Sydney when they were teenagers. Both were students at the nearby prestigious Gulliver Schools.

The Heisman Trophy winner lived there until he began a prison sentence in 2008 for kidnapping, armed robbery of sports memorabilia and other charges stemming from a 2007 incident at a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old Simpson was approved for parole Thursday after serving nine years of his sentence. He could be released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada as early as Oct. 1.

JPMorgan Chase Bank foreclosed on the Miami house in 2012. The property was then bought by Global Rental E & P, an investment company, for $513,000 in 2014, according to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser records.

