Jerry Perenchio’s eight-piece portfolio in Malibu hits the market

Any moguls out there want to buy up a swath of Malibu? The buyer of late Univision billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio’s Malibu real estate portfolio could own more than 71 acres across the coastal city.

The package includes eight parcels ranging from 1 to 24 acres, with half zoned for commercial use and half zoned residentially. No price is set for the collection, which is on the market for the first time in over 30 years. Estimates place the combined value of the portfolio at $150 million.

The collection includes eight parcels totaling more than 70 acres of developable land. (The Agency) (The Agency)

The largest parcel – 24.9 acres zoned for residential use – sits on a corner of Trancas Canyon.

Another parcel, an 18.9-acre plot in Point Dume, is the largest commercial development site in Malibu.

The collection also includes two residential plots in Malibu Colony, a nearly two-acre plot set on Broad Beach, and a 10-acre plot adjacent to the Malibu Country Mart.

The listing agents for the expansive collection are Mark Sullivan and Bill Bauman of Savills Studley and Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose of The Agency.

Following his death in May at 86, Perenchio’s properties have been popping up across L.A. His one-bedroom cottage in Malibu Colony recently sold for $6.8 million, and his former 25,000-square-foot home in Bel-Air, on the market for $350 million, is the most expensive residential listing in the country.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94