Musician PJ Harvey quickly finds fan of WeHo condo

A day after listing her West Hollywood condo for $2.975 million, musician PJ Harvey has identified a buyer.
The sale of the residence, found on the 29th floor of the Sierra Towers building, is currently pending, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
A hardwood-lined living room makes up the majority of the 1,151-square-foot floor plan, and there’s also a kitchen, a bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.
A wall of glass opens to a patio that spans the length of the condo. Accessed by both the living room and bedroom, the deck soaks in views from downtown to the ocean.
Amenities in the glamorous 31-story high-rise, a known hot spot for celebrities, include a pool, gym, sauna and 24-hour valet service.
Su-Z Schneider of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Harvey, 48, has been steadily releasing music since 1992, recording nine studio albums during since then. The English native is the only two-time winner of the Mercury Prize, the annual award given to the best album released in the United Kingdom.
She bought the condo in 2003 for $649,000, records show.