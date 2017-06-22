Arthur Kelly-designed home of Rue McClanahan remains golden in Encino

One might say this house has traveled down the road and back again. The onetime home of TV “Golden Girl” Rue McClanahan has come on the market in the Royal Oaks section of Encino for $5.495 million.

That’s roughly four times what the late actress paid for the property in 1988, during the show’s heyday. McClanahan sold the property to its current owners seven years later for $1.6 million, public records show.

Designed by Arthur Kelly, architect of the Playboy Mansion, the 1951 Country Colonial is reflective of the style popularized after World War II, according to listing agent and author Bret Parsons. The present interior and furnishings are the work of noted interior designer Nick Berman.

Within the 5,368 square feet of sophisticated living space is a foyer, a living room with a wet bar, a skylight-topped dining room, a music room and a home theater. The chef’s kitchen has a center island and a bay window with garden views. A gym, four bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the floor plan.

The outdoor areas feature a kitchen, a rock-rimmed swimming pool, meditation areas, playgrounds and a dog run. Walking paths and a waterfall-fed creek also lie within about three acres of fenced and gated grounds.

McClanahan, who died seven years ago at 76, won an Emmy for her lead role in the enduring sitcom, which ran from 1985 to 1992. She had previously co-starred with Golden Girl cast mate Bea Arthur on the series “Maude.”

Parsons, an agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, shares the listing with fellow Coldwell Banker agent Steve Shrager.

