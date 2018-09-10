Rockstar energy drink chief Russell Weiner notches one in the sales column

Russell Weiner, creator of Rockstar energy drink, has sold a house along the border of L.A.’s Fairfax area and West Hollywood for $4.15 million. He bought the property less than a year ago for $3.68 million.
A regular in the real estate buy-sell game, Weiner also owns the Beverly Hills mansion that once belonged to pop icon Madonna. The 17,000-square-foot French country-style estate was priced at $35 million in August before being delisted.
The contemporary farmhouse he sold was built in 2017 and features a glass-enclosed wine room, a home theater, an office, six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A fountain-fed zero-edge swimming pool and outdoor kitchen sit at the back of the two-story residence.
Weiner, 48, is the son of radio host Michael Savage. He is the founder and chief executive of Las Vegas-based Rockstar.
Or Brodsky of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent. Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams represented the buyer.