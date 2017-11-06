Rock icon Sammy Hagar lists oceanside Hawaiian retreat for $3.3 million

Following an exhausting Van Halen world tour in 1995, musician Sammy Hagar wanted nothing more than to spend a week relaxing in Hawaii. One week turned into two, two turned into a month and soon enough, the Red Rocker started looking for a home to buy.

His laundry list was long: 10 acres of land, a pool and spa, a guest house, space for a recording studio and access to Hawaiian fruits and vegetables growing on the grounds.

One property fit the bill, and he snatched it up on sight. Now, after 22 years of ownership, Hagar is ready to say goodbye, listing the oceanfront villa for $3.299 million.

Set on the edge of a cliff in Waipio Bay, the 9.8-acre retreat is approached by a long driveway lined with palm trees.

The 10-acre retreat holds a three-bedroom home, a guesthouse, a pool with a lanscaped center island and a tiki bar. (Trade Winds Photography) (Trade Winds Photography)

The main house features three bedrooms and vaulted wood ceilings. Walls of windows bring in ocean views, while sliding glass doors provide access to the expansive grounds.

“It’s like island living inside the house,” Hagar said. “This place is like a painting.”

A self-declared chef at heart, he’s upgraded the kitchen extensively over the years, including new cabinetry and an island topped with marble. Outside, there’s a brick oven that Hagar uses to cook everything from pizza to ribs.

Large doors open to a tiki bar and a 1,500-square-foot saline pool with an island in the middle sprouting a palm tree. A hot tub overlooks the ocean.

The grounds also include a one-bedroom guesthouse and a 1,000-square-foot garage. In addition, Hagar has installed a few outdoor projects, including a tilapia pond and a 400-foot-deep well.

“The well is dug right into the middle of volcanic rock,” Hagar said. “It’ll heal you. It feels that good to drink.”

The well, combined with trees holding coconuts, bananas, papayas and limes, allows residents to live a self-sufficient lifestyle, which has allowed Hagar to find creative inspiration. The songs “Mas Tequila” and “Halfway to Memphis” were both conceived at the retreat.

Becky Hanna of Island Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Hagar, 70, rose to prominence in the ’70s as the vocalist of hard rock band Montrose before spending a decade as the frontman for Van Halen. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

