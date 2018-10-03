Rock icon Sammy Hagar dials down the asking price for Lake Arrowhead chateau

Determined to find a fan of his French chateau-inspired estate on Lake Arrowhead, Sammy Hagar has lowered the price to $4.7 million.
That’s a $1.2-million drop from his original asking price, but the Red Rocker could still turn a profit on the property. According to public records, he bought it nine years ago for $2.3 million.
Built in 2009, the estate sits on a sloping lot, offering eight bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across three stories. Rich walnut floors line much of the 6,557-square-foot interior.
Beamed ceilings top the double-island kitchen, formal dining room, family room and living room, the latter of which is anchored by a hand-carved limestone fireplace. Other focal points include a wood-paneled game room, a granite-topped wet bar, an expansive second-story patio and, fittingly, a sound-proof music room.
On the top level, the expansive master bedroom sits under 30-foot ceilings. The multi-room suite boasts a steam shower and a sauna wrapped in cedar before extending out to a balcony that enjoys views of the water.
A detached guesthouse is found at the front of the home, and out back, granite pillars accent a covered patio space with a spa, a grill and a fire pit. A path leads down to the lake, completing the grounds.
Shelli Cotriss of Shell Properties is the listing agent.
Hagar, 70, rose to prominence with the hard-rock band Montrose before replacing David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen in 1985. He was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
Earlier this year, he sold his clifftop cottage in Maui for $3.1 million.