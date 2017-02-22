'Grey's Anatomy' alum Sara Ramirez cuts loose of Echo Park homes

Actress Sara Ramirez, known for her decade-long run on the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” has sold her home in Echo Park for $1.4 million.

Entered from a short drive, the corner-lot property includes a multi-level main house and a separate guest house.

The main house, built in the 1970s and since renovated in a more contemporary style, has high ceilings and skylights that keep the 2,920 square feet of interior space light and airy.

The Echo Park residence, built in 1979 and since updated, features a vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and a renovated kitchen. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A vaulted entry, a step-down living room, a dining area, an updated kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms are among the living spaces. The master suite boasts a custom jetted tub, a steam shower and French doors.

The guest cottage, built in 1908, sits lower on the grounds and has one bedroom and one bathroom.

Wood decking and terraces expand the living areas outdoors. Views take in the city lights.

Julie Lomakka of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty was the listing agent. David Lukan of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Ramirez, 41, left “Grey’s Anatomy” last year after playing Dr. Callie Torres on the series for the better part of 10 seasons. Her other acting credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Sofia the First.”

She bought the property through a limited liability company a decade ago for about $1.14 million, property, records show.

