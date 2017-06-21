TV force Shonda Rhimes makes herself at home in historic Hancock Park

Noted television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes has bought a home in historic Hancock Park for about $4.6 million, The Times has confirmed.

Built in 1924 and renovated, the English Country-style home sits on about half an acre with a swimming pool, lawns and a pool/guest house.

The stone-faced two-story has 4,895 square feet of living space that includes a marble-lined foyer, a dining room with coffered ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom.

The English Country-style home, built in 1924, sits on nearly a half-acre in Hancock Park. (Rodeo Realty) (Rodeo Realty)

Outdoors, lawns and hedges surround the pool area. A pair of white trellises create additional living space near the pool house.

The property had been listed for sale at $4.795 million. In May, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.3 million, up 3.0% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty had the listing. Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Rhimes, 47, is known as the architect behind such hit television shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” More recently she produced the series “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Catch.”

CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. CAPTION Nicole Williams, who stars on E!'s "WAGS," loves her recessed living room and its cathedral ceiling. Nicole Williams, who stars on E!'s "WAGS," loves her recessed living room and its cathedral ceiling. CAPTION In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. In the Castellammare section of Pacific Palisades, the scene of one of L.A.’s most infamous mysteries has come to market for the first time in decades. CAPTION Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lil Wayne gets $10 million for Miami Beach home with skate park and shark lagoon

Richard Dorman-designed post-and-beam comes full circle in Sherman Oaks

My Favorite Room: Phillip P. Keene of 'Major Crimes' cozies up in the den

Manhattan Beach home with Lakers and Kings pedigree lists for $2.9 million