TV force Shonda Rhimes makes herself at home in historic Hancock Park

Noted television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes has bought a home in historic Hancock Park for about $4.6 million, The Times has confirmed.
Built in 1924 and renovated, the English Country-style home sits on about half an acre with a swimming pool, lawns and a pool/guest house.
The stone-faced two-story has 4,895 square feet of living space that includes a marble-lined foyer, a dining room with coffered ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the living room, library and master bedroom.
Outdoors, lawns and hedges surround the pool area. A pair of white trellises create additional living space near the pool house.
The property had been listed for sale at $4.795 million. In May, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in the area was $1.3 million, up 3.0% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty had the listing. Ed Solorzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Rhimes, 47, is known as the architect behind such hit television shows as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice” and “Scandal.” More recently she produced the series “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Catch.”
