Home of the Day: Smart and style savvy in La Jolla

Set above the street in La Jolla, this 1960s single-story has been renovated in a more contemporary style while incorporating some modern upgrades.

Among features of note are modern light fixtures, hardwood floors and a new-look kitchen complete with a subway tile backsplash and an island/bar. For the energy-conscious, there’s installed solar panels and solar window film.

The remodeled, contemporary interior features designer light fixtures, hardwood flooring, custom stone work and marble and granite countertops. (Redfin) (Redfin)

Address: 5842 Soledad Mountain, La Jolla, 92037

Price: $1.475 million

Built: 1967

Lot size: 10,200 square feet

House size: 2,459 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom

Features: Open floor plan; crown molding; recessed lighting; custom stone work; hardwood flooring; marble and granite counters; motorized blinds; gourmet kitchen with large island; master suite with stand-alone soaking tub; wireless security system; professional landscaping; private gated courtyard

About the area: Over the last month, the median sale price for homes in the 92037 ZIP Code was $820,000 based on 82 sales, according to Redfin. Inventory in the area has decreased less than a percent compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Julie Kang, Redfin, (858) 437-5655

