Actor Stuart Townsend is ready to part with three acres of coastline views

Irish actor Stuart Townsend has listed his dramatic aerie in Malibu at $5.25 million.
Sited to take in panoramic coastline views, the Spanish-style home sits on about three acres overlooking the ocean in the Big Rock Mesa neighborhood.
Built in 1974, the gated estate features a main house with three bedrooms, two offices, vaulted wood ceilings and tile floors. A detached guest house provides additional living space with a more modern aesthetic.
A swimming pool, a spa, a tennis court, an abundance of fruit trees and an olive grove complete the grounds.
Townsend, 45, has been on such television shows as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Salem" and "Elementary." His film work includes "Queen of the Damned," "Battle in Seattle" and "Chaos Theory." He is a former beau of actress Charlize Theron. They broke up in 2010 after nine years together. He has since married.
Damon Skelton of Compass is the listing agent.
Twitter: @laurenebeale