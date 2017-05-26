Tarzana new build gives a contemporary turn to the farmhouse style

Set behind gates, this newly built house in Tarzana is a Cape Cod-inspired contemporary in the farmhouse style. Modern touches include the pivoting front door with glass sidelights. The dramatic two-story foyer opens to nearly 6,000 square feet of living space covered by wide-plank flooring. The living and family rooms feature back-to-back fireplaces.

Address: 19100 Sprague St., Tarzana 91356

Price: $3.499 million

The newly built contemporary farmhouse in Tarzana has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space. (Jason Harlem) (Jason Harlem)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 17,177 square feet

House size: 5,901 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Features: Kitchen island, breakfast nook, butler’s pantry, wine refrigerator, loft den, cathedral and vaulted ceilings, French doors, terraces, infinity-edge pool and spa, pool house with bathroom, fire pit, lawn, vegetable garden, sports court, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91356 ZIP Code in April was $1.095 million, based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 7.9% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Carol Wolfe, (818) 285-3688, Rodeo Realty

