Taylor Swift sells updated Midcentury home in Beverly Hills for $2.65 million

Taylor Swift has made another move in Beverly Hills, selling a Midcentury Modern-style home for $2.65 million. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter sold another house on the same street for $4 million.
The Midcentury house, a post-and-beam design dating to 1959, was used for guests during Swift’s ownership, which spanned about six years. The other property — a country-vibe estate set on more than half an acre — had been her main residence.
The single-story house she just sold had been extensively updated and has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 2,950 square feet of interior space. Among features are beamed ceilings, walls of windows and a 1,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. A large skylight floods the entry with natural light.
The living and dining rooms take in views of the leafy backyard, which holds a lagoon-style swimming pool. A cozy breakfast booth with built-in seating and bookshelves adjoins the kitchen area.
Decking and a central courtyard create additional living space outside.
Drew Mandile, Dean Mandile and Brooke Knapp of Sotheby’s International Realty were the listing agents. Stephen Estes of Metropolitan International Realty represented the buyer.
Swift, among the bestselling music artists of all time, has 10 Grammys to her name, including two for album of the year ("Fearless" and "1989"). Last year the 28-year-old released "Reputation," which in March became her sixth album to sell 2 million copies in the U.S.