News anchor Tony McEwing is ready to call it a wrap in Franklin Hills

Tony McEwing, the award-winning morning news anchor on FOX 11, has listed his home in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for sale at $1.349 million.
Tucked away in the Franklin Hills area, the multilevel house is the former home of painter-printmaker Paul Lauritz and is designated as Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 784.
Recently refreshed, the 1,995-square-foot house features a skylight-lit entry, an updated galley-style kitchen and a living room with a wood-burning fireplace. In the dining room, sliding glass doors open to expansive deck space.
The master suite lies on the lower level and has an adjoining sitting room. In all, there are three bedrooms and three updated bathrooms.
The home, built in 1921, sits on a 6,530-square-foot lot with terraced gardens, mature trees and space for outdoor dining. Views from the property stretch as far as the ocean and the Griffith Observatory.
McEwing, who once fell asleep on air, joined FOX 11 in 1993 and is a co-anchor on the morning program. The Chicago native also provides news updates for the Emmy-winning morning show Good Day L.A., which he previously co-anchored.
His half-hour specials, “Songs of Our Success,” won him Emmys in 2001 and 2003.
Thomas Conjalka of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.