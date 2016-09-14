Tyra Banks quietly buys a house with an ocean view in Pacific Palisades

Model and television personality Tyra Banks has bought an ocean-view home in Pacific Palisades for $7.35 million in a deal completed off-market.

The seller was philanthropist and entrepreneur Bernard Kinsey, according to property records. Kinsey is a former vice president at Xerox who later co-chaired Rebuild L.A., a program created by then-Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley to restore areas affected by the 1992 riots that followed the Rodney King beating and police trial.

The contemporary-style home, built in 1950 and renovated in 1995, sits on nearly half an acre behind gates on a bluff. Unobstructed views extend from the mouth of Temescal Canyon up toward Malibu.

According to assessor’s records, the tri-level house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in nearly 4,800 square feet of living space. A courtyard with a cascading fountain feature sits off the entrance. The rear of the property offers plenty of entertaining space, but no swimming pool.

Banks, 42, is known for being a cover model for Sports Illustrated and working for Victoria’s Secret. She has been a producer on “America’s Next Top Model” (2003-13), “The Tyra Banks Show” (2008-10) and “FABLife” (2015-16).

On the real estate side, Banks has been in buy and sell mode of late. Earlier this year, she sold her Spanish Colonial-style home in Beverly Hills for $6.33 million. Two years ago, she bought a turnkey property in Pacific Palisades for $3.295 million.

