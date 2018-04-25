Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky reunites with Thousand Oaks mansion in $13.5-million deal

NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky has reclaimed his former estate in Thousand Oaks, paying $13.5 million for the sprawling compound, The Times has confirmed.
The 6.5-acre property has had quite the journey since Gretzky sold it to ex-New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra in 2007 for $18.5 million. Dykstra, riddled with financial struggles, unsuccessfully tried to sell the home before declaring bankruptcy, causing him to lose the property to foreclosure.
The estate sold at auction in 2010 to Index Investors for around $760,000. More recently the property changed hands a year ago for $13.5 million, records show. The transaction involving Gretzky, which recorded earlier this month, occurred outside the Multiple Listing Service.
Set in the guard-gated Sherwood Country Club community, the Richard Landry-designed home is fronted by a gated entry and a circular driveway. A remodel has brought a renewed elegance to the 12,000-square-foot floor plan, which opens to a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase.
Inside, stately crown molding and Venetian plaster walls accent spaces such as the living room, formal dining area and chef's kitchen. Other common areas include a theater room, a gym, an office, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A second-story terrace takes in views of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Out back, a covered patio with pillars leads out to a pool and spa. Elsewhere, there is a lighted and fenced tennis court, an outdoor kitchen, a rose garden and two guest houses.
Gretzky, 57, spent 20 seasons in the NHL, and his record for most goals and assists in league history has earned him the nickname "The Great One." After he hung up his skates in 1999, the league retired his number, 99, which is the only time that's been done in NHL history.
Earlier this month, the hockey great and his wife, Janet, sold another home in the same neighborhood for $4.2 million.
