Old and new coexist in harmony at Westchester redo

How many house-hunting couples are split between Traditional or contemporary styles? Well, this Westchester home truly offers both in one package. The residence is owned by Borden Partnership architects Gail and Brooke Borden, who totally redesigned it in 2015. With a budget of less than $75,000, they added a bedroom, 1½ bathrooms and a family room to create Tower House.

Address: 3685 W. 80th Place, Los Angeles 90045

Price: $1.495 million

Contemporary aesthetics and Traditional details are interwoven at this expanded 1947 house in Westchester. (LucasOnLocation) (LucasOnLocation)

Built: 1947

Lot size: 6,378 square feet

House size: 1,994 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Library, office, loft, family room, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel kitchen appliances, patios, water feature

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90045 ZIP Code in February was $1.033 million based on 30 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11.2% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

