Prep talk: Regional baseball, softball players begin on Tuesday

El Camino Real pitcher Devin Gonor celebrates after completing a three-hit shutout over Venice in the City Section Open Division final.

It’s the final week of the high school sports season, and Southern California regional playoffs in baseball and softball begin on Tuesday.

Some schools opted out because players decided to focus on graduations, club teams or summer travel.

Some coaches are using this week as a way to get young players experience for next season. Others will try for one last week of having their teams together seeking championships on Saturday.

“The City Section championship was icing on the cake,” El Camino Real coach Josh Lienhard said. “This is something extra.”

City Section baseball representatives have been off for more than week, allowing them to have an advantage with rested pitchers. That should help Open Division champion El Camino Real, which hosts Point Loma in its Division II opener. Christian Gastelum, who didn’t pitch in the City playoffs, will get the start. The Royals have both of their top pitchers, Luke Howe and Devin Gonor, ready to go if needed.

With Southern Section Division 2 champion West Ranch not playing, runner-up Mater Dei was moved to Division 1 for the regionals and will play Crespi in an opener Tuesday at Hartunian Field. Division 1 champion St. John Bosco opens at home against St. Augustine as the top seed.

El Modena is seeded No. 1 in Division 1 softball and won’t play until Thursday with only five teams in the bracket. . . .

The state championships in golf take place Tuesday at Poppy Hills CC. La Serna and Santa Margarita are competing for a team title.

