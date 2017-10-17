Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig finds a new home base in Encino

Whether the Dodgers’ playoff run ends with a World Series championship or an NLCS loss to the Chicago Cubs, right fielder Yasiel Puig will come home a winner.

The slugging outfielder has bought a remodeled Encino estate for $2.65 million, public records show. That’s about $350,000 less than what it listed for when it hit the market in June.

Set behind a black iron gate, the home is approached by a long red driveway. A tiled entry gives way to hardwood in the living spaces, where expansive windows bring in natural light.

The five-bedroom home has arched doorways and a covered patio. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The living room features a fireplace, and an arched doorway leads to the adjacent dining room. A butler’s pantry and custom cabinetry highlight the chef’s kitchen, which also features three dishwashers and an oversized island topped with marble. Connected is a spacious family room boasting a fireplace of its own.

Four other bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete the home’s 5,279 square feet of living space.

French doors lead out to a covered patio with a grill. The backyard also has a fountain, fireplace, and a pool and spa set into the lawn. Landscaping and hedges on both sides give the space privacy.

On the second story, the large master suite has its own fireplace, sitting area and two walk-in closets, all under a tray ceiling. A private terrace overlooks the backyard.

Andrea Thompson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Alexis Nassif of Dilbeck Real Estate represented Puig.

The slugger has knocked 85 home runs since he joined the MLB in 2013. He signed a seven-year deal with the Dodgers worth $42 million in 2012 and notched an All-Star Game appearance in 2014.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Floyd Mayweather takes the prize for L.A. County's priciest home sale in September

Singer Tamar Braxton seeks $15 million for her Calabasas mansion

Actor William Moses sells his Ojai house to craft beer scene's Tony Yanow

'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' home in Studio City returns with a price cut