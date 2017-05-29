‘Real Housewives’ alum Yolanda Foster checks out of Westwood with sale at the Carlyle

Yolanda Foster of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame has sold her condominium at the Carlyle Residences in Westwood for the asking price of $4.995 million.

Found on the 16fh floor, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit has been glammed up with crystal chandeliers, designer wallpaper and crown molding. Remote-controlled shades cover floor to ceiling windows at the push of a button.

Within nearly 4,000 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a den, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. An oversized walk-in closet is among features of the posh master suite.

The 16th-floor condo unit at the Carlyle Residences in Westwood has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,950 square feet of space. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)

A second-floor guest suite and three parking spaces were also included in the sale.

Marci Kays of the Agency was the listing agent. Brett Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group represented the buyer.

Foster, 53, left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last year after appearing on the reality series from 2012 to ‘16. A former model, she is the mother of fashion models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

She bought the unit two years ago for $4.59 million, The Times previously reported.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

