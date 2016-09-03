Home of the Week: Hidden in the details in Pacific Palisades

A few stealthy features hide among the modern comforts and traditional design at this newly built residence in the Palisades Riviera section of Pacific Palisades.

Crisp white wainscoting, coffered ceilings and subdued hues, as well as a glass-enclosed wine cellar tucked inconspicuously beneath the stairs, are among the eye-catching details. In one area of the home, built-in bookshelves conceal a secret door that opens to hidden office.

The details

Location: 1495 Capri Drive, Pacific Palisades, 90272

Asking price: $11.489 million

Year built: 2016

Developer: Huntington Estate Homes

House size: 9,800 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 0.41 acres

Features: Hardwood floors; wainscoting and crown molding; coffered ceilings; chandelier-topped foyer; chef’s kitchen with two islands; glass-enclosed wine cellar; lower-level lounge with themed theater room, gym and bar; ocean-view master suite; elevator; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In July, the median price for single-family homes in the 90272 was $2.538 million based on 27 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 22.5% decrease from the same month the previous year.

Agents: Anthony Marguleas, (310) 293-9280, Amalfi Estates

